Luka Doncic evades question on Goran Dragic potentially joining Mavs

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking from Slovenia on Tuesday, Luka Doncic said nothing to dispel speculation that he might eventually be joined on the Dallas Mavericks by countryman Goran Dragic. The possibility went viral on social media Monday after Dragic — who was traded by the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry — said that Toronto was not his “preferred destination” because he has “higher ambitions.”

