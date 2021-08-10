Luka Doncic evades question on Goran Dragic potentially joining Mavs

The Toronto Raptors have been known to be one of the best franchises in the NBA over the last several years, winning a title during the 2018-19 season, but they have seemed to take a major step back over the last year or so. Not only did they finish with their worst record since the 2011-12 season this past year, but they also made a very poor decision holding onto Kyle Lowry at the NBA trade deadline during the 2020-21 season.