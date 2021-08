*Throwback Trend* alert! Custom neon signs are having a major comeback when it comes to wedding-day signage—and we’re here for it! The LED installations have been popping up throughout the past few seasons and give any space an ultra-cool and trendy vibe. The best part? They can be fully personalized to fit the design and concept of your special day. Not to mention, you can totally save the signage as a keepsake from your event and reuse them in your home decor. A win-win in our book, if you ask us!