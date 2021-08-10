Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group Merges With Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty

By Better Homes, Gardens Real Estate LLC
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Operations Creates Largest Source for Real Estate Services Across Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake County Communities. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // SONOMA, C.A. - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group headquartered in Sonoma, Calif., announced today its merger with former Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty in Lake County, Calif.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Wine Country#Trends Nation#Democrat#People S Choice Award#Realtor#Rivieras#Sebastopol#Crmls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Flagstaff, AZPayson Roundup

Real estate continues to boom in Rim Country

Rim Country real estate remains pedal to the metal, while the rest of the state and nation taps the brakes. “There’s not a lot of people talking about the inventory shortfall,” said Gary Nelson, the 2021 president elect of the Arizona Association of Realtors. “We have more people wanting to buy than inventory available.”
MLSHouston Chronicle

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 For Units Sold On The Outer Banks, Names The Vandermyde Group As Mid-Year Top Producing Team

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 For Units Sold, Names The Vandermyde Group As Mid-Year Top Producing Team. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to honor The Vandermyde Group once again as the 2021 Mid-Year Top Producing Team. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has also sold the most real estate on the Outer Banks for the first half of 2021 and is the #1 firm for units sold in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS*.
Austin, TXfranchising.com

RE/MAX Hosts 2021 Broker Owner Conference In Austin, Texas

The event features renowned speakers and educational opportunities to help entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level. August 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // DENVER - RE/MAX leaders gathered at the JW Marriott in Austin, TX this week for the global real estate franchisor’s 2021 RE/MAX Broker/Owner Conference (BOC). Several sessions from the conference were also available via live stream for those registered to attend virtually.
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Coldwell Banker Realty opens in Gilford

GILFORD — Coldwell Banker Realty in New England cut the ribbon on its office at 9 Old Lake Shore Road July 22, bringing the number 1 real estate office in Belknap County, according to MLS, to a brand new location. Located between Gilford Cinemas 8 and Tractor Supply Co., the...
California Statefranchising.com

Better Homes And Gardens® Real Estate Expands California Presence With Affiliation Of Redding Brokerage

Independent Firm Joins the BHGRE® Network as the 24th Company in California. August 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Results Real Estate Inc., based in Redding, Calif., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: New Sunset Realty agent already a top producer

Linh Pham has joined Sunset Realty, in Sarasota. Pham immigrated to the U.S. in 2013 from Vietnam, where she acquired 15 years of experience in luxury retail operations and customer service. She moved to Sarasota in 2017 and obtained her Florida real estate license in 2018. Fluent in Vietnamese, Pham...
CharitiesBrunswick News

Coldwell Banker donates to CHAMPS program

Coldwell Banker Access Realty recently hosted its 5th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day. Each year, Coldwell Banker Access Realty hosts this event dedicated to local first responders and their families. This year, they fed more than 300 first responders and members of the public. Funds collected at the lunch were...
Camden County, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

Aug. 5 - BHHS Hodnett Cooper Real Estate acquires Magnolia Realty, Camden County's longest serving real estate company

August 5, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, announced that it has launched its fifth location in Georgia by acquiring local brokerage, Magnolia Realty. This acquisition will add one office and 25 real estate professionals to the brokerage.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Horton joins Coldwell Banker office

Amy Horton associated with the Sun City Bell office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with more than 20 years of real estate industry. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of its proven track record for outstanding service and the support provided for their affiliate agents,” said Horton. Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, she worked for Del Webb/Pulte Homes for almost 22 years.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail Valley real estate market headed for another record year

After Eagle County set a new record for real estate sales in 2020, many people thought there couldn’t be two record-breaking years in a row. That may just happen. Through the first six months of this year, real estate sales volume in Eagle County stood at nearly $1.8 billion, according to the latest data from Land Title Guarantee Company. That revenue was generated through 1,352 transactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy