Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group Merges With Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty
United Operations Creates Largest Source for Real Estate Services Across Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake County Communities. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // SONOMA, C.A. - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group headquartered in Sonoma, Calif., announced today its merger with former Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty in Lake County, Calif.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0