Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group Merges With Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Ranks #1 For Units Sold, Names The Vandermyde Group As Mid-Year Top Producing Team. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to honor The Vandermyde Group once again as the 2021 Mid-Year Top Producing Team. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has also sold the most real estate on the Outer Banks for the first half of 2021 and is the #1 firm for units sold in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS*.