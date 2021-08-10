Children’s Justice Center director optimistic despite seeing increase in reports of child abuse
ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Children’s Justice Center reported an increase in child abuse cases of various types brought to the center over the last six months. While it is easy to assume the worst as the numbers rise above what they were last year, the center’s director said she is optimistic. For her, it is a sign more children are getting the help they and their families need.www.stgeorgeutah.com
Comments / 0