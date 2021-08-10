Cancel
PlatformQ Education Announces Higher Ed Live Season Schedule

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

PlatformQ Education, the trusted provider of effective student engagement strategies and software, today announced plans for the relaunch of Higher Ed Live. New episodes will begin streaming on August 19, 2021 with 9 episodes planned for this new season. For ten years, Higher Ed Live served as a showcase for...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Higher Ed Goals

Montgomery County Community Foundation staff conducted a scholarship workshop for rising high school seniors and their parents Sunday at the Fusion 54 building in downtown Crawfordsville. MCCF regularly holds the workshop to share insight on higher education opportunities, college financing and available local scholarships. The two-hour workshop was divided into...
CollegesThe Lebanon Reporter

COLUMN: Embracing difficulty: Why higher ed matters

As a young man, I decided I wanted to gain as much knowledge as possible, but I had difficulties learning as a young boy and an adult. I struggled because I couldn't remember what I read. I had to copy sentences over and over to help me to remember. I wanted to fight through these limitations and strive to be better.
Hearne, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Our neighbors: Higher education

• Corey Carroll of Hearne has graduated from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Carroll earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics. • Several Brazos Valley students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The students include Felicia Hoeschele of Anderson, Paige Smith of Bedias, Sarah Pruett of Bremond, Keaton Smelley of Chappell Hill, Mariah Flores of Hearne, and Lauren Theriot of Richards.
East Camden, ARCamden News

SAU Tech awarded technology improvement and faculty training grant

East Camden, AR (08/10/2021) -- Southern Arkansas Univerity Tech (SAUT) is pleased to announce the award of $1,070,483 for the improvement of technology and training for faculty. In fall 2020, SAU Tech applied for the US Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Post Secondary Education. The grant competition was funded through the first round of the federal CARES Act through a discretionary grant competition-Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity Grant Competition (IREPO). The funds were directed towards colleges that met the following criteria:
Clemson, SCclemson.edu

Clemson, Tri-County Technical College, Upstate school districts announce accelerated higher education pathway for education majors

Leadership from the Clemson University College of Education, Tri-County Technical College and multiple Upstate school districts have formed a collaborative partnership that will open a seamless pathway from high school to a degree in education from Clemson University. The schools involved are in Anderson One, Anderson Two, Anderson Three, Anderson Four, Anderson Five, Oconee County and Pickens County school districts.
California Stateoc-breeze.com

Blocked: California Students and Higher Education

California is home to renowned public university systems, educating thousands of students every year and helping them build strong futures for themselves and their communities. The right to education is fundamental to the well-being of students and the larger society as research shows that more education can promote healthier lives and is associated with better employment prospects. Due to these benefits, California prospers when its high school students continue their education and attend college. With estimates showing about 40% of jobs in California will require a bachelor’s degree in less than a decade, access to higher education is critical to California’s prosperity.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Breaking the barriers to higher education

For many, there are several very real barriers to pursuing higher education. Individuals face a myriad of financial barriers or familial circumstances that inhibit an easy transition into furthering their educational pursuits. While a traditional four-year college degree isn’t for everyone, two local organizations have partnered to ensure these perceived barriers do not hold any person back from the next step to propel them to success, whether that’s a certificate program, an associate degree or more.
Worcester County, MASentinel & Enterprise

Editorial: Area higher-ed institutions’ different missions

Two grants, one modest and one substantial, will help two area institutions of higher learning enlarge the scope of their academic reach through cutting-edge research and real-world opportunity. That’s what should follow, thanks to the $1.8 million federal grant given to UMass Lowell and the $30,000 award received by Mount...
Philadelphia, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

The Higher Ed Opportunity

In his first press conference as new president of Temple University last month Jason Wingard demonstrated that he understands at least one complexity of the job he is about to undertake: For change to be meaningful and enduring, it must connect past, present, and future. Wingard referenced his passion for...
Hebron, KYrcnky.com

Op-Ed: Collaboration Key to Making Education Better

The following op-ed is written by State Rep. Ed Massey (R-Hebron). Earlier this year I was asked to participate in the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education (KCAE). As an individual who has been involved in Kentucky’s educational system for nearly 30 years, I welcomed this invitation. Trying to understand how...
Mcallen, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

President Continues Vision for Higher Ed

McALLEN, TX – In a Board of Trustees’ reception held Thursday, July 29 at the Pecan Campus, committee members supported and credited president Dr. Ricardo J. Solis’ vision for South Texas College. His vision includes continuous innovation for returning students and adults, ongoing globalization, continuing South Texas College’s current position...
Mars Hill, NCtheurbannews.com

MHU Students Eligible for Grants for Fall 2021

Mars Hill University is providing grants to help eligible students pay their fall 2021 semester billing charges. The grants are part of the third round of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, a part of the American Rescue Plan which was signed into law in March, to help institutions of higher education serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EducationELON University

Sign Up for a Career Education and Exploration (CAE) Course

Need help in finding internships and jobs – and making sure that your resume and cover letter are top-notch? Do you know how to put your best foot forward in an interview situation? Or concerned that you don’t know how to manage your finances once you are on your own?
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Reflecting on Non-Profit/For-Profit Partnerships in Higher Ed

COVID-19 has accelerated the rush of big money into higher education. Even prior to the pandemic, the instructional and credentialing activities of non-profit universities were increasingly mediated by, or even outsourced to, for-profit companies. Our sense is that this has only increased in the past year. The pandemic-driven pivot from...
Indiana State953wiki.com

U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $666 Million To State

Focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. Indiana ARP ESSER State Plan Highlights Total ARP ESSER allocation for Indiana: $ 1,996,145,076 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on March 24, 2021: $ 1,329,822,704 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on August 12, 2021: $ 666,322,372 2020-2021 Preliminary Statewide Enrollment: 1,033,964 Top Priorities within Indiana’s Plan: • Strengthen primary literacy instruction, including by helping schools and communities strengthen, expand, and create effective K-12 pathways & linkages to postsecondary opportunities, and supporting schools to meet the needs of educators as schools re-open in the fall. • Improve guidance, support, and accessible data for those recruiting, educating, and mentoring rising educators. • Invest in a modernized data system to accurately report performance data and inform local decision-making. • Develop a suite of multidisciplinary online courses that can be deployed virtually or in-person. Highlights of Indiana’s Plan: • Returning to In Person Learning in 2021: All Indiana schools are expected to return to inperson instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. • Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining Safe Operations: The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) will continue to work alongside the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to provide guidance on safely maintaining the health of students, educators, and other staff. • Addressing the Academic Impact of Lost Instructional Time & Investing in Summer Learning and Expanded Afterschool Programs: IDOE will be soliciting public comment through September 5 to inform its selection of evidence-based interventions to address the impact of lost instructional time, summer learning, and afterschool programs. Interventions that may incentivize and support local communities to reimagine educational opportunities and multidisciplinary course frameworks. • Staffing to Support Students’ Needs: IDOE will launch a program to provide over $2.5 million in ARP ESSER funds and IDEA, Part B funds to support licensure in high-need areas based on the Indiana Licensure Report. This report is made publicly available to assist LEAs in identifying gaps in licensure and identify high-need areas. This program will support licensure in special education and build on existing English learning licensure with the goal of assisting over 500 educators secure adequate licensure and avoid emergency placements for high-need areas. • When Indiana LEA Use of Funds Plans were Due: June 25, 2021.
Educationhometownheadlines.com

Highlands’ dental hygiene students clean up (on board exams). GHC names Michelle Lockett as Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention.

Media release: Every single dental hygiene student who graduated from GHC this year completed their graduation requirements and passed both the National Board Dental Hygiene Exam and the Central Regional Dental Testing Services clinical board examination. Around 20 students were tested. Dental hygiene licensure in Georgia requires that graduates from...

