The library is open Monday through Saturday and we are fully functioning. Need a space to host a meeting or conference? Our Henry Flipper conference room and smaller board room are available by reservation and at no cost. Our public-access computer stations are up and running for anyone needing internet access or the use of a printer. Our self-service copy machines are available. The Genealogy Room is open to researchers by appointment. Need something notarized? We have you covered. Our wireless internet is free and open to all with excellent upload and download speeds! And, of course, we have thousands of printed, digital and audio materials available for borrowing.