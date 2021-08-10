Warnings Begin for School Zone Speed Safety Program

Starting Thursday, August 12, University Park’s new school zone speed safety cameras located on Adelphi Road and East West Highway will capture images of vehicles that speed through school zones for the next 30 days. The Town will issue warnings during the 30-day period to the registered owner of any vehicle that is photographed passing through the school zone at more than the posted speed limit. The cameras will only be operational when the beacons are flashing. There will be no fines associated with the warnings; however, a speeding violation will carry a fine of $40 after the 30-day warning period ends. Signs are in place to alert drivers that the school zone is a photo enforcement area.