Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fans Sign A Petition For Styx To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

By Doug O’Brien
1033theeagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is always a debate every year when the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announces their nominees and then the new members. One of the biggest discussions is who has been snubbed. Styx almost always gets mentioned in that discussion. As a matter of fact, they have been eligible for 20 years, but have NEVER even been nominated. So Styx fans have decided to take matters into their own hands, literally. They have started a petition to get Styx into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

www.1033theeagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesmix929.com

“Hermit” Carole King confirms she’ll actually attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Carole King is an admitted recluse who rarely leaves her home in Idaho, but she says she’s making an exception this October. Asked by Variety how she feels about getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a second time this year — having previously been inducted as a songwriter — King tells the publication, “It’s a great honor. In fact, I’ll tell you what a great honor it is: I’m actually going!…I’m leaving Idaho.”
Red Lion, PAabc27.com

Red Lion rock band Halestorm inducted into Central Pa. Music Hall of Fame

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Halestorm, a rock band hailing from Red Lion, was officially inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame (CPMHOF) during their Friday, July 30 performance at the York State Fair. Halestorm began their journey into the rock music industry when siblings Lzzy (lead vocalist/guitarist) and Arejay...
Musicrnbcincy.com

These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When a musician dies before his or her time, the art they leave behind can keep their legacy going on for many decades after they’ve passed on. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation understands that fact immensely,...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Columbia Arts Academy to play at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Arts Academy will rock out for the world at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with Marty Fort, the director of Columbia Arts Academy, about how much this event means to the staff and the students performing at the Foster Theater in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Nya Crea

Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Legendary Food Trucks

Smokin' Rock N' Roll food truck was nominated best food truck quarterfinalist in 2019 Cleveland.com. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Food Trucks by Smokin' Rock and Roll are aimed at filling the void in our lives for rock n' roll while simultaneously filling our stomachs. The food truck serves up a variety of dishes that embrace the smoky flavour so reminiscent of music which is full of rhythm & blues, jazz, folk, country, gospel music.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Jerry Garcia’s digital artwork arrives at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jerry Garcia might not jump out as an artist who was ahead of his time. But what the Grateful Dead frontman accomplished later in life may surprise you. One of Garcia’s passions is on full display in “An Odd Little Place: The Digital Works of Jerry Garcia (1992-1995).” The exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame focuses on the digital works Garcia created towards the end of his life. Its opening on Friday aligns with “Days Between,” the nine days starting with Jerry Garcia’s birthday and the anniversary of his passing (August 1 to 9).
Agriculturetribnow.com

Spradlin inducted into VATAT Hall of Fame

MPISD congratulates retired MPHS Agriculture teacher, Marty Spradlin, for his induction into the Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association (VATAT) Hall of Fame! “Congratulations Mr. Spradlin and thank you for your contributions to Ag in MPISD,” says the district. COURTESY PHOTO.
Music1033theeagle.com

Kathy Valentine, members of The Romantics, Stray Cats & Blondie featured on upcoming Go-Go's tribute album

Featuring Caroline — A new Go-Go's tribute album featuring cover tunes by a wide variety of artists is slated to be released as a two-LP set in the coming weeks. If You Gotta Go-Go, Go-Go Now is a 24-track collection that includes contributions from The Romantics' Mike Skill, Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, Blondie drummer Clem Burke and, from The Go-Go's themselves, bassist Kathy Valentine.
Musicfloridapolitics.com

Blake Dowling: The show must go on …

Everyone remembers their first show, whether it was a debacle or something they loved. In 1984, dad asked me if I wanted to see ZZ Top with my aunt and cousins. I had just discovered 80s metal via a 12-pack of cassettes from Columbia House. Remember those deals?. Twelve for...
New York City, NY959theriver.com

Brian May Calls Out Eric Clapton

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Eric Clapton performs on stage during the 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Queen’s Brian May isn’t happy with Eric Clapton, who he previously called his hero. May is...
Music1033theeagle.com

Foo Fighters join lineup of 2021 Shaky Knees festival

Foo Fighters are heading to Atlanta this fall to headline the 2021 Shaky Knees festival. Dave Grohl and company join the lineup after news broke that Stevie Nicks and alt-rockers Royal Blood had dropped off the bill. The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer announced Tuesday that she was canceling all of her 2021 solo touring plans due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Music1033theeagle.com

You Can Own A Fender Strat That Jimmy Page Owned And Played

Back in 1991 when Jimmy Page was recording the “Coverdale/Page” album with David Coverdale, he moved to Lake Tahoe to work on the album. At the time Jimmy wasn’t playing many concerts but, he did enjoy jamming with bands in bars. That’s where Jimmy first came into contact with this...
MusicSFGate

Flashback: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Led Zeppelin's 'Black Dog' in 2007

On Thursday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announced details of their long-rumored reunion album Raise the Roof. It’s a 12-track collection that features their original tune “High and Lonesome,” as well as covers of Lucinda Williams’ “Can’t Let Go,” Calexico’s “Quattro (World Drifts In),” and Geeshie Wiley’s “Last Kind Word Blues.”
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Aretha Franklin’s Most Memorable Rock Covers

The Queen of Soul had an affinity for classic rock, too. Throughout her 58 years of recording, Aretha Franklin took on the Great American Songbook but really cemented her place in history with R&B and gospel. But the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (in 1987) had big ears, broad tastes and an open mind, and she - in tandem with collaborators such as Jerry Wexler and Clive Davis - would reach far afield with gusto for material from great rock artists, making them her own more often than not with the gospel-rooted soul that informed her best work.
MusicNewsTimes

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reunite for New LP 'Raise the Roof'

Thirteen years after the release of their surprise hit album Raising Sand, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have finally reunited for a follow-LP, Raise the Roof. It comes out on November 19th, and you can check out leadoff single, a cover of the 1998 Lucinda Williams song “Can’t Let Go,” right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy