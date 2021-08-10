Fans Sign A Petition For Styx To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

There is always a debate every year when the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announces their nominees and then the new members. One of the biggest discussions is who has been snubbed. Styx almost always gets mentioned in that discussion. As a matter of fact, they have been eligible for 20 years, but have NEVER even been nominated. So Styx fans have decided to take matters into their own hands, literally. They have started a petition to get Styx into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.