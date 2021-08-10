Cancel
OpenAI upgrades its natural language AI coder Codex and kicks off private beta

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCodex is best thought of as OpenAI’s versatile language engine, GPT-3, but trained only on code instead of ordinary written material. That lets it do things like complete lines of code or entire sections, but when it was announced it wasn’t really something a non-coder would be able to easily interact with.

