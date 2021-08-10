INDIGO Biosciences Announces Addition of TPOR Assay to Pre-Clinical Portfolio

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Avidity. The gross proceeds to Avidity from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $144.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Avidity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock.