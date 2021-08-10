Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

INDIGO Biosciences Announces Addition of TPOR Assay to Pre-Clinical Portfolio

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Thrombopoietin Receptor Indicated in Anemia & Blood Cancer Treatment Development. INDIGO Biosciences, the recognized industry leader in nuclear receptor research, has expanded its pre-clinical portfolio to include the Thrombopoietin Receptor (TPOR). Responsible for platelet production, TPOR is primarily used in developing treatments related to familial aplastic anemia and blood cancers, as well as wound healing. This cell-based in vitro assay provides discovery researchers with the ability to quickly make critical decisions about potential drug and treatment candidates before moving into trials.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Indigo#Tpor Assay#Thrombopoietin Receptor#Epor#Megakaryocytes#Myelofibrosis#Indigo Biosciences Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

FDA grants Vivet Therapeutics fast track designation for VTX-801 for Wilson disease

Vivet Therapeutics announced it received FDA fast track designation for VTX-801, which is intended for treatment of Wilson disease. According to a press release, the investigational gene therapy will be assessed in a phase 1/ 2 clinical trial in order to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity of a single IV infusion in adult patients with Wilson disease. Vivet and Pfizer are collaborating on the clinical supply of VTX-80l for the trial.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved certain milestones for Year 1 Q3 (i)-(iii), and Year 1 Q4 (iii), as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
Vonore, TNMonroe County Advocate

Genera announces two management-level additions

Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products based in Vonore, has named Alan Turner controller and Richard Rutherford quality assurance manager. Turner will oversee all aspects of accounting operations and financial reporting. He will also work closely with Genera’s chief financial officer to...
CancerPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Pillar Biosciences Receives FDA for Lung and Colon Cancer Assay

NATICK – Pillar Biosciences, an innovative next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Premarket Approval (PMA) to its oncoReveal™ Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay, an NGS tissue-based companion diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of somatic mutations in DNA derived from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal (CRC) cancer tumors.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Verantos Announces Collaboration With Nashville Biosciences To Power Advanced Real-World Evidence Studies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos , the market leader in high-validity, real-world evidence (RWE) generation, today announced a collaboration with Nashville Biosciences focused on the use of curated data sources and artificial intelligence (AI) to power advanced RWE studies. The collaboration leverages Nashville Biosciences' clinical and...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Avidity. The gross proceeds to Avidity from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $144.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Avidity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cytek Biosciences Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. ("Cytek Biosciences" or "Cytek") (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering, which closed on July 27, 2021, have exercised in full their option to purchase 2,184,695 additional shares of common stock at the price to the public of $17.00 per share. With the addition of the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold in this offering increased to 16,749,330, and the aggregate gross proceeds to Cytek, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $237 million. The offering consisted of 13,949,401 shares issued and sold by Cytek, and 2,799,929 shares sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Cytek did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Junshi Biosciences And Coherus Announce U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted For Toripalimab For 1st Line Treatment Of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

SHANGHAI, China, and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd ("Junshi Biosciences", HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus", Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) for the 1 st line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma ("NPC"). The FDA had earlier granted BTD for toripalimab monotherapy for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. Shares of DTIL stock traded...
CancerStamford Advocate

Oncology Physicians Network (OPN) Expands Clinical Trials Collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC

Expansion Agreement Facilitates Increased Clinical Trial Access for Community Oncology Patients. OPN Healthcare, Keck Medicine of USC and the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center have expanded a clinical trials program to provide patients of OPN network physician groups with access to clinical trials being conducted at USC. This agreement not only advances OPN patient community participation in clinical trials, but also improves the value of cancer care provided to OPN patients in this era of precision medicine.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

IVI partners with SK bioscience to conduct late-stage global clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is partnering with SK bioscience of South Korea to conduct Phase III clinical trials of SK bioscience’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in multiple countries in an effort to accelerate the development of much-needed “Wave 2” vaccines. Funding for this Phase III study has been provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Additionally, IVI, SK, and the Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) signed an agreement to jointly conduct antibody testing for the global Phase III trials.
Canceronclive.com

SCLC: Rechallenging With Chemotherapy + I/O

Hossein Borghaei, DO, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Anne Chiang, MD, PhD, Yale Cancer Center, Wade Iams, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stephen Liu, MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vivek Subbiah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Anne Chiang, MD, PhD, renowned expert in thoracic oncology, guides a discussion on whether...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Toxicities Associated With IDH Inhibitors

A panel of key opinion leaders in acute myeloid leukemia reflects on the importance of considering the toxicity profiles of IDH inhibitors and emphasizes the challenges of diagnosing differentiation syndrome. Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Now, let’s turn our attention to the other side of the coin of using the IDH...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kornit Digital Acquires Voxel8, Expanding Additive Manufacturing Technology Portfolio For Next Generation Of Sustainable On-Demand Textile Production

ROSH HA'AYN, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) - Get Report, a worldwide market leader in digital textile production technologies, announced today the acquisition of all associated assets of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Voxel8. Voxel8's advanced additive manufacturing technology for textiles allows for digital fabrication of functional...
BusinessSFGate

RelayOne Announces Addition of William Walders to Board of Advisors

Healthcare IT veteran brings technical and industry expertise to the company. RelayOne, a provider of surgical care team coordination solutions, announced today that William Walders, chief information officer and senior vice president of operations at a large health system in Florida, has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Walders will leverage his technical and operational expertise to provide strategic guidance to the company’s executive team through its next phase of rapid growth as the leader in surgical care team coordination.
ComputersTimes Union

Best Project Portfolio Management for Client Experience Announced by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Project Portfolio Management Emotional Footprint Awards, naming four vendors as Champions. The following vendors are champions according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Comments / 0

Community Policy