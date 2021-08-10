INDIGO Biosciences Announces Addition of TPOR Assay to Pre-Clinical Portfolio
Thrombopoietin Receptor Indicated in Anemia & Blood Cancer Treatment Development. INDIGO Biosciences, the recognized industry leader in nuclear receptor research, has expanded its pre-clinical portfolio to include the Thrombopoietin Receptor (TPOR). Responsible for platelet production, TPOR is primarily used in developing treatments related to familial aplastic anemia and blood cancers, as well as wound healing. This cell-based in vitro assay provides discovery researchers with the ability to quickly make critical decisions about potential drug and treatment candidates before moving into trials.www.stamfordadvocate.com
