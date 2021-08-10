Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Greta Thunberg on Fast Fashion, Brushing Off Critics, and Building Hope

By Michael d'Estries
Tree Hugger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve yet to fully appreciate the powerful voice Greta Thunberg wields in the fight against climate change, I deeply urge you to pause in your daily routine and soak up her latest interview with Vogue Scandinavia. The Swedish activist, who at only 18 has already made a global impact...

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Sustainable Fashion#Vogue Scandinavia#Swedish#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

IPCC report: Greta Thunberg says world ‘must be brave’ to overcome climate emergency

The world must be “brave” in confronting the climate emergency, Greta Thunberg has said after the publication of a comprehensive new UN report.The environmental activist spoke out in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) warning that there would catastrophic consequences unless immediate action was taken to tackle global heating.While UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres described the report as “code red for humanity”, Ms Thunberg called it a “solid but cautious” summary of the latest science.The 18-year-old tweeted that the paper lays out the facts but does not tell people what to do. “It is up to us...
EnvironmentBBC

Thunberg calls out climate impact of fashion brands in Vogue interview

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has condemned the fashion industry over its "huge" contribution to climate change, in a magazine interview. Ms Thunberg told Vogue Scandinavia that fashion brands needed to take responsibility for the environmental impact of their products. In a tweet, she accused some companies of "greenwash" ad...
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Aggies Abroad: Protesting with Greta Thunberg

Major and class standing during your program: Senior in managerial economics (emphasis: environmental economics) Program: UC Davis Summer Abroad Europe, Sustainable Cities of Northern Europe (Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland) What motivated you to participate in study abroad?. Studying abroad always seemed like an enticing opportunity, but it took a breakthrough...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

‘The last time I bought something new was three years ago’: Vogue Scandinavia launches with Greta Thunberg on the cover

Vogue has launched a new Scandinavia edition with climate activist Greta Thunberg fronting the debut issue. Condé Nast announced it would be adding the new title to its roster of international Vogue publications last year, with Martina Bonnier unveiled as its editor. The publication has launched with a sustainability focus...
AdvocacyBBC

Greta Thunberg angry at climate impact of fashion industry

Greta Thunberg says she's unhappy at the fashion industry over its "huge" contribution to climate change. Greta's done an interview with famous fashion magazine Vogue and called out the fashion industry and fast fashion for its impact on climate change, saying brands should take more responsibility. In the interview, she...
Designers & CollectionsDesign Taxi

Vogue Scandinavia Debuts With Greta Thunberg In Upcycled Threads For First Issue

Greta Thunberg, the young activist who got the world and presidents talking about climate change for better or for worse, is the face of Vogue Scandinavia magazine’s inaugural issue. “Not only is she a singular Scandinavian figure and force of change, she also embodies the love of nature, pursuit of sustainability and unabashed fearlessness that is at the core of our vision,” editor-in-chief Martina Bonnier described in her first editor’s letter.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Greta Thunberg: Terrifying UN Report Confirms Climate Emergency Has Begun

Greta Thunberg has delivered her verdict on the terrifying new climate report released Monday morning by United Nations experts. The major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned humanity that time is rapidly running out to avert a complete climate catastrophe, and that some irreversible damage has already been done. It echoes what Thunberg has been trying to tell world leaders for years, and she wrote on Twitter that the report “contains no real surprises” for her. She added: “It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports—that we are in an emergency.... It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis.”
Environmentnewsbrig.com

Greta Thunberg responds to dire U.N. climate report

‘Swedish teenage climate activist says she wasn’t surprised by a blistering new report released Monday by the United Nations that concluded that the earth is warming at a rate faster than previously thought, and that the window to avoid a climate catastrophe is rapidly closing. The report, issued by the...
EntertainmentAGU Blogosphere

#AntarcticLog: Climate hope via Greta Thunberg

#AntarcticLog is a series of comics by Karen Romano Young. You can find the originals here. The International Panel on Climate Change released a report this week full of a big dollop of reality — the impact human life has had on global temperature — and a dose of hope — the potential to stem change if we act quickly. I thought about what I could say about this through #AntarcticLog, skimmed through my nearly 200 comics, and stopped cold at the ones about Greta Thunberg.
ApparelFast Company

4 simple ways to curb our disastrous addiction to fast fashion

It makes no sense to keep exploiting natural resources to feed an ever-consuming market, but this remains the nature of high-street fashion. Resources are finite—as is the space for landfill—but too often clothes shopping is about buying cheap soulless garments that end up being thrown away and not recycled. The...
ApparelOne Green Planet

How to Buy Fast Fashion More Ethically

People’s shopping habits are dictated by ethical concerns and personal values. In an ideal world, we would all never buy fast fashion. Everyone would be wearing organic linen made by fairly paid garment workers who love their job and career. But that’s just not realistic for everybody. There are a...
EnvironmentWest Central Tribune

American Opinion: Will humanity heed this ‘code red’?

As if to confirm that this summer’s record-breaking heat waves, flooding and wildfires are no freak occurrences, the United Nations released a dire report Monday concluding that the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events. “A code red for humanity,” the report says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy