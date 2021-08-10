Greta Thunberg on Fast Fashion, Brushing Off Critics, and Building Hope

Greta Thunberg has delivered her verdict on the terrifying new climate report released Monday morning by United Nations experts. The major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned humanity that time is rapidly running out to avert a complete climate catastrophe, and that some irreversible damage has already been done. It echoes what Thunberg has been trying to tell world leaders for years, and she wrote on Twitter that the report “contains no real surprises” for her. She added: “It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports—that we are in an emergency.... It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis.”