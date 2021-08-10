Introducing Fantasy Football Today DFS, the new and fastest way to keep up with Daily Fantasy Football in 2021
Keeping up with NFL news cycle, injuries and matchups during the season can be exhausting but necessary if you want to compete in Daily Fantasy Football games. You don't have to do it all on your own! We're here to help you catch all of the news that may have fallen through the cracks for you every day. Our Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter is one way you can keep up with the news you need to know for NFL DFS, and now we've got another way to start winning in your Daily Fantasy Leagues: The Fantasy Football Today DFS podcast.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0