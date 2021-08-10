Introducing Fantasy Football Today DFS, the new and fastest way to keep up with Daily Fantasy Football in 2021

The NFL wide receiver position likely sits at its zenith in terms of league wide talent, with the tier 1 group leading the way. With Aaron Rodgers back, Davante Adams firms up his position as the top overall WR. Some folks will beg to differ, instead preferring Tyreek Hill as WR1. That’s fine, as you can’t go wrong with either player. Stefon Diggs came much cheaper in drafts last season, but he established incredible chemistry with QB Josh Allen early on last season, and now sits third in the pecking order. With Julio Jones departed to Tennessee, Calvin Ridley firmly becomes the go-to WR for the Falcons. He’s an excellent route runner, poised for a career season. We end tier 1 with DeAndre Hopkins, who may have the surest hands in the league. This quintet of top WRs should be selected starting in the back half of round 1 of your drafts, continuing through the top half of round 2.