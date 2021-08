Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King took to social media this week praising the efforts of all those involved that captured a women whom escaped from custody. A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested a woman on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for driving under the influence on K-156 Highway, near Fort Larned National Historic Site. The handcuffed subject exited the patrol car and fled the scene as the trooper went back to visit with a passenger, eventually jumping into the nearby Pawnee River.