Madison, WI

MPD searching for suspect who shot at vehicle during southside road rage incident

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a suspect who fired at a driver’s car during a road rage incident on the city’s southside. Authorities said officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Park Street and Plaenert Drive around 6:20 p.m. Monday. According to an incident report, the victim’s vehicle was stopped when another vehicle, driven by the suspect, nearly hit the victim’s car.

