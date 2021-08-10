MPD searching for suspect who shot at vehicle during southside road rage incident
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a suspect who fired at a driver’s car during a road rage incident on the city’s southside. Authorities said officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Park Street and Plaenert Drive around 6:20 p.m. Monday. According to an incident report, the victim’s vehicle was stopped when another vehicle, driven by the suspect, nearly hit the victim’s car.www.wglr.com
