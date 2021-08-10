Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Russia, Central Asian allies hold drills near Afghanistan

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have wrapped up military drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan. The war games that began last week and ended Tuesday involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles. The drills, held at a firing range 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, saw the troops practice action against invading militants. Russia, which has a military base in Tajikistan, has pledged to offer military assistance to its ally and other ex-Soviet Central Asian nations if they face incursions of militants from Afghanistan.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Asian#Military Base#Uzbekistan#Ap#Russian#Tajik#Ex Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

China 'is prepared to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate rulers as soon as Kabul falls' in a blow to Biden's strategy of international isolation and political pressure

China is reportedly prepared to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan if they succeed in toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul. According to U.S. and foreign intelligence sources cited by U.S. News & World Report, Chinese Communist Party leaders are preparing to formalize their relationship with the Islamist insurgents.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Biden braces for brutal loss

The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations. It's looking increasingly likely to high-ranking aides to President Biden that the U.S. will have no enduring diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 — the date Biden has promised the full troop withdrawal will be complete.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban seizes US military equipment including drones, humvees and MRAPs

The Taliban seized billions of dollars of US military equipment from Kunduz Airport this week, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, drones and humvees, as the militant group has quickly taken control of key cities across the country.German Journalist Julian Röpcke of Bild posted photos of equipment seized by the group.The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US ... Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021Among the equipment taken include MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, ScanEagle...
MilitaryPosted by
The US Sun

Russia accuses US of ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to shoot down Putin’s jets over the Black Sea as war fears escalate

RUSSIA has accused the US of an “extremely dangerous” threat to use force against Vladimir Putin’s war planes over the Black Sea. Deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko hit back after a top American admiral said Moscow’s buzzing of NATO ships by low-flying air force fighters appeared to be "baiting us into shooting first”.
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: Taliban captures hundreds of US military vehicles, drones to keep taking over Afghanistan

On Friday, the Taliban seized control of Firoz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, Afghanistan, marking at least 17 Afghan provincial capitals the Taliban have seized in the span of a week. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing the Taliban taking over swaths of U.S.-donated military equipment that the Taliban is using to continue overtaking Afghanistan.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Taliban Captured Helicopters. Can They Capture an Air Force?

The Afghan National Security Forces has a long record of losing track of U.S.-supplied guns and rifles. But as the Taliban gains territory following the U.S. troop withdrawal, Afghanistan could lose far more lethal weapons: combat aircraft. The Pentagon says that has not happened yet, and that the Afghan Air...

Comments / 0

Community Policy