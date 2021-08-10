Angry Customer Subjects Owner of Popular Palo Alto Sushi Spot to Racist Tirade

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. A customer subjected the owner of a well-loved Palo Alto Japanese restaurant to a racist tirade, shouting at her to “go back to [her] country” and calling her “un-American,” reports Palo Alto Online. Lomi Gardener and her family have owned and operated Fuki Sushi in the Peninsula community for three generations. But recently, Gardner says a customer became upset when he was told the restaurant wasn’t accepting cash due to the pandemic. He proceeded to scream at both a server and Gardener, reportedly telling Gardner, “‘I don’t understand you (through your mask). You are un-American! Where were you even born? Did you even go to school here? You are not American! Go back to your country! You don’t belong here! We don’t want you here!’” Ultimately, Gardner says the customer paid and left the restaurant but the incident left the native Palo Altan understandably upset. Palo Alto Online reports the city’s police department is looking into the incident, which also caught the attention of public officials including Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller who posted about the encounter of Facebook. [Palo Alto Online]