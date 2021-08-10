Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

St. Thomas Man, 47, is Territory’s 41st COVID-19 Death

By Source staff
stjohnsource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 47-year-old St. Thomas man has died of COVID-19, bringing the territory’s death toll from the virus to 41, the V.I. Health Department reported on Tuesday morning. “The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” the department said in a press release.

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#St Thomas#Medical Emergency#St Croix#Territory#Covid19usvi Com#Walk Ins#Covid 19#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Six COVID deaths, 186 positive results reported this week

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 186 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 186 positives, 89 were PCR, and 97 were antigen. There are 13 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. Six new deaths have been reported: one female in her 70s, one male in his 50s, one male in his 70s, one male in his 80s, one female in her 80s from a nursing facility, and one female in her 90s from a nursing facility.
Brown County, TXbrownwoodtx.com

Six additional COVID deaths reported in Brown County

Six additional deaths from COVID were reported this past week, and the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 186 positive COVID test results. Thirteen COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood. The health department reported the numbers Friday in its weekly update of COVID numbers. Of the total number of cases reported...
Public Healthstjohnsource.com

USVI’s 45th COVID Death Confirmed

A 74-year-old St. Thomas man was confirmed Friday as the territory’s 45th death related to COVID-19, according to the Virgin Islands Department of Health. The name of the deceased was not reported by the department in its news release issued Friday, in accordance with department policy. There have been 26...
Public Healthcosatx.us

COVID-19-related deaths: 341

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 341: 219 from Tom Green County and 122 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
Adams County, ILwtad.com

Adams County COVID death toll now at 135

For the third day in a row, an Adams County resident has died of COVID-19. A 135th person in Adams County has died due to the virus, according to the latest data posted Friday by the Adams County Health Department on its' COVID-19 dashboard. So far this month, six people in Adams County have died due to the virus. The Health Department says that 78 new cases were confirmed Thursday. Nearly 330 people have tested positive this week, and just over 11 thousand people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The number of people with active cases of the virus has fallen to 700. The dashboard says that 45 people are hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU. The County's seven-day positivity rate is down slightly to 6 point 6 per cent.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

LLCHD: Two more COVID deaths, one man in his 30’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is reporting two more COVID deaths Thursday, one man in his 30’s and another in his 70’s. Both men were unvaccinated and hospitalized. In addition, there were 127 confirmed COVID cases reported Thursday. This brings the total number of deaths to...
Morgan City, LADaily Review

Three more COVID deaths reported in St. Mary

The COVID incidence and positivity rates in St. Mary are showing declines, but the daily Office of Public Health case and death numbers continue to go up. The office reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the parish between midday Wednesday and midday Thursday. St. Mary's COVID...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

St. Thomas Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Fall

St. Thomas will require face coverings in indoor public spaces when others are present, beginning Monday, Aug. 23. The recent surge of the COVID-19 delta variant in Minnesota unfortunately means campus life cannot be quite as normal as hoped at St. Thomas. The university's campuswide vaccination rate continues rising – 83% as of Aug. 19 – but health and safety protocols are still needed.
Mason County, WAmasonwebtv.com

Thursday’s COVID-19 Report: 3 Deaths, 48 New Cases

Mason County Public Health’s COVID-19 report for Thursday, August 19, 2021 confirms three deaths and 48 new cases from coronavirus. Two of the recent deaths are men in the 40 to 59 year-old age group and the other is a woman 60 to 79. The number of Mason County residents who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began is now 43.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Star News Group

St. Mary’s hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Ocean County Health Department held a vaccination clinic at St. Mary’s by the Sea Episcopal Church on Saturday, Aug. 14. Three versions of COVID-19 vaccines were offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. Nearly 20 vaccines were administered by OCHD between 9 a.m and 11...
Public Health983thecoast.com

State’s COVID-19 Deaths Pass 20,000

Michigan has now passed more than 20,000 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services says that number is now 20,011 after there were 29 deaths Thursday and Friday. Statewide, cases were up 3,127 those two days to reach 919,133 since the start of the pandemic.
Saint Charles County, MO70 West Sentinel

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 40,513 confirmed cases, 609 deaths as of Aug. 10

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
Kidsstjohnsource.com

Territory’s COVID-19 Infections Now Include Small Children

As the territory comforts 40 families who have lost members cut down by the coronavirus, almost 400 others are infected with COVID-19 now, including small children who have been hospitalized, the governor and Health commissioner said Monday. During the governor’s weekly news conference, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion ran down the...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

77 new COVID cases in Effingham County since Aug. 13

This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of 77 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 13. Through random testing by IDPH, 16 Effingham County individuals have been identified to date with the Delta variant; including Delta Plus sub-variants AY3, AY4 and AY12.Not all positive cases are tested for the variant strains.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

2 more COVID deaths raise Richmond County count to 119

ROCKINGHAM — Another two Richmond County residents have reportedly succumbed to complications from COVID-19. The Richmond County Health Department on Monday reported the new COVID-related deaths in a press release, bringing the county’s overall total to 119. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as...
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

St. Joseph’s Hospital to expand testing hours for COVID-19 virus

BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital is expanding its testing hours in response to the increase in COVID-19 infections. If you think you may have been exposed, testing is available at the drive-through trailer set up outside of the hospital. Testing is now available seven days a week: Monday through Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy