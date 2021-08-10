St. Thomas Man, 47, is Territory’s 41st COVID-19 Death
A 47-year-old St. Thomas man has died of COVID-19, bringing the territory’s death toll from the virus to 41, the V.I. Health Department reported on Tuesday morning. “The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” the department said in a press release.stjohnsource.com
