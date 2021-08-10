St. Thomas Man, 47, is Territory’s 41st COVID-19 Death

For the third day in a row, an Adams County resident has died of COVID-19. A 135th person in Adams County has died due to the virus, according to the latest data posted Friday by the Adams County Health Department on its' COVID-19 dashboard. So far this month, six people in Adams County have died due to the virus. The Health Department says that 78 new cases were confirmed Thursday. Nearly 330 people have tested positive this week, and just over 11 thousand people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The number of people with active cases of the virus has fallen to 700. The dashboard says that 45 people are hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU. The County's seven-day positivity rate is down slightly to 6 point 6 per cent.