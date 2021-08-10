Cancel
Ethiopia to citizens: Stop Tigray forces 'once and for all'

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
 5 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is calling on “all capable Ethiopians” to join the military and stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region “once and for all.” The statement from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office on Tuesday represents the further crumbling of the unilateral cease-fire the government declared in June as its military retreated from Tigray or the abandonment of the cease-fire altogether. Spokespeople for the government did not immediately respond to questions. The nine-month war has spilled from Tigray into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. Tigray forces say they want to secure their blockaded region, end the fighting and see the prime minister leave office.

