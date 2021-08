Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the expenses caused by rookie drivers so far in 2021 have exceeded his own expectations. Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher were selected for this season with Haas hoping the pair will build experience before the team can deliver a more competitive car under new regulations in 2022. Steiner says that while he was prepared for the pair to have accidents this season, he has been surprised at the cost of some of the crash damage from both drivers so far.