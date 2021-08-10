Everybody's Talking About Jamie

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Ali Stroker to Appear in Upcoming Netflix Thriller Series Echoes. Oklahoma! Tony winner Ali Stroker is set to appear in Echoes, Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller series, according to Deadline. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is about identical twins who have secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. Their world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Stroker will play Claudia, the sister who can’t quite penetrate the mysterious community formed by the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home, but when her sister Leni goes missing, the future of that household is in jeopardy. She joins a previously announced cast that includes Matt Bomer, Michelle Monaghan and Daniel Sunjata.