Movies

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Broadway.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has arrived! As previously reported, the movie version of the Oliver-nominated musical will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character, played by Max Harwood, who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Take a look below!

Musicofficialcharts.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Feeling release While You’re Still Young, recorded for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie film soundtrack

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Feeling have unveiled their new single While You're Still Young, recorded for the upcoming film adaptation of Everbody's Talking About Jamie. The song, released today (August 12), trails the soundtrack's release on September 10 - written mostly by Dan Gillespie Sells from The Feeling - the band Sophie's husband Richard Jones is also in. The film itself premieres on Prime Video on September 17.
Brooklyn, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Joins Netflix Thriller Series & More

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Ali Stroker to Appear in Upcoming Netflix Thriller Series Echoes. Oklahoma! Tony winner Ali Stroker is set to appear in Echoes, Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller series, according to Deadline. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is about identical twins who have secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. Their world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Stroker will play Claudia, the sister who can’t quite penetrate the mysterious community formed by the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home, but when her sister Leni goes missing, the future of that household is in jeopardy. She joins a previously announced cast that includes Matt Bomer, Michelle Monaghan and Daniel Sunjata.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesBroadway.com

Jesse Williams to Star in TV Adaptation of Tony-Winning Play Take Me Out

Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning play Take Me Out is set to be adapted as a limited television series, starring Broadway-bound star Jesse Williams, according to Deadline. As previously announced, Williams will star alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams in the Broadway revival, which will begin performances on March 9, 2022 with opening night set for April 4 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Greenberg will adapt his play for the small screen with Scott Ellis, who will direct the pilot as well as the Broadway revival. The TV adaptation comes from Anonymous Content.
MoviesVice

The Green Knight's director wants to talk about its ambiguous ending

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the ending of The Green Knight. The Green Knight is A-24’s much-hyped foray into the realm of Arthurian fantasy, a re-telling of the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, directed by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. Adapted from...
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Goes Ghoulish In 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer

All work and no play makes Finn Wittrock a dull boy in “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”. As its title suggests, Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s grisly anthology series will be split into two parts, “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.” On Friday, FX unveiled the trailer for “Red Tide,” and it’s brimming with Stephen King vibes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 93.1

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Courtney Love Drama

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about Courtney Love's accusation that she copied Love's band Hole's artwork. The "drivers license" singer, who covers Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue, finally opened up about her brief drama with Love. "I mean, to be honest, I’m flattered that Courtney Love knows who I...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...

