The FAA's new weapon in the fight against unruly passengers: Memes
In the battle to curb bad behavior on planes, the Federal Aviation Administration has turned to a modern-day media tool: memes. As part of a public information campaign warning travelers about the penalties for fighting on planes, assaulting flight attendants or refusing to follow flight-crew instructions, the agency has crafted its own somewhat irreverent messages to drive the message home on social media.www.unionleader.com
