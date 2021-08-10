Cancel
The FAA's new weapon in the fight against unruly passengers: Memes

By Hannah Sampson The Washington Post
Union Leader
 4 days ago

In the battle to curb bad behavior on planes, the Federal Aviation Administration has turned to a modern-day media tool: memes. As part of a public information campaign warning travelers about the penalties for fighting on planes, assaulting flight attendants or refusing to follow flight-crew instructions, the agency has crafted its own somewhat irreverent messages to drive the message home on social media.

www.unionleader.com

