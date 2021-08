We’re still a month-and-a-half from fall. But here’s something to look forward to . . . or not. Someone decided pumpkin spice ramen is a thing people might want. Cup Noodles just announced they’re selling a new pumpkin spice flavor this fall. It’ll be available nationwide at Walmart beginning in October. The reactions online are mixed so far. People who fit into that pumpkin-ramen Venn diagram are amped about it. Everyone else is wondering where the ceiling is on these pumpkin spice products.