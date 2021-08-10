Cancel
NFL

Progress slow for Vikes rookie Darrisaw; line still in flux

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Progress has been slow for Minnesota Vikings rookie Christian Darrisaw in his first training camp. The first-round draft pick had core muscle surgery seven months ago. Coach Mike Zimmer has been frustrated by Darrisaw’s recovery that has been “one step forward and two steps back.” Rashod Hill has taken the majority of the turns at left tackle with the first team. The Vikings had been planning to slide Darrisaw in to that spot after releasing Riley Reiff for salary cap savings.

