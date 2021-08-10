Municipalities struggle to keep adequate water levels
GRANT COUNTY – Many small towns in Eastern Oregon are struggling to keep enough water flowing for their residents. The City of Mt. Vernon is experiencing high demands on the city’s water system. The city issued a release, stating that If water usage is not decreased voluntarily by Monday, August 16, then a mandatory water restriction will be put in place. Residents can call the City of Mt. Vernon with questions at (541) 932-4688.elkhornmediagroup.com
