No, there isn’t an epidemic of dognapping

By Matthew Scott
Telegraph
 4 days ago

When governments run out of sensible ideas they pass stupid laws involving dogs. Earlier this year, the Government set up the Pet Theft Taskforce, charged with making “clear and timely recommendations on ways to improve the situation around pet theft”. The Task Force is now expected to recommend a new offence of “pet abduction” with a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. If the theft of pet dogs really is a growing problem, a new offence with a shorter maximum sentence than the seven years already available for ordinary theft is a curious way of tackling it.

