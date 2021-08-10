No, there isn’t an epidemic of dognapping

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.