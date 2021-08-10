Vista Grande High temporarily locked down after nearby escape attempt
CASA GRANDE — Vista Grande High School was temporarily locked down Tuesday morning after a man escaped briefly from Pinal County Probation officers. The man was being transported by probation officers in a vehicle when he escaped near Cottonwood Lane and Arizola Road, said Casa Grande Police Department spokesman Thomas Anderson. Anderson did not have details on the man’s identity or what he was on probation for.www.pinalcentral.com
