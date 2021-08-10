Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton Park, NY

Would You Like To Roast Governor Cuomo?

By Steve King
Posted by 
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Love him or hate him...now you can roast him (as a S'more) over an open fire. One very clever seller on the Clifton Park Online Garage Sale Facebook page has offered to sell custom made Governor Cuomo S'more kits with a marshmallow that's been printed with an image of Cuomo. Right now they are for sale for only $4, and that seems like a great deal for a Hershey Chocolate Bar, two graham crackers, and a flat marshmallow printed with an image of our disgraced governor. According to the seller's Facebook page, she uses a special printer with edible ink made from food coloring to print images on all sorts of goodies like cookies, chips, marshmallows, and m&m’s.

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schroon Lake, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yougov#Roasting#Food Drink#Hershey Chocolate Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 99.1

Cuomo Resigning Means Historic Moment is Coming For New York

Here's why Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation and Kathy Hochul taking over is historic for New York State. On Tuesday, in a shocking reversal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a change of heart and announced he will "step aside" as New York's governor. "I think that given the circumstances the best way...
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

‘Scary, Toxic’ Plant That Can Be Deadly Spreading in New York

Officials are sounding the alarm about a poisonous plant that can be deadly that's found in New York. Here's how you can help identify the plant to avoid. The poison hemlock grows in backyards, flower beds and parks. The National Park Service labels it as "highly toxic" and reports it's found in almost every state in the nation, including in New York.
Greenwich, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Charming 1850 Greenwich Schoolhouse Rental Featured On HGTV ‘Cheap Old Houses’

This historic one-room schoolhouse that was basically left to rot was lovingly restored and turned into an Airbnb rental that is absolutely bursting with charm. The schoolhouse was originally built in 1850 and served the children of Greenwich, New York near Saratoga for years before being left to the elements. That's when the Tefft family chopped it up and had the idea to turn it into an Airbnb rental that would retain as much of the country schoolhouse charm as they could. Looking at the pictures below, it's obvious they succeeded. Airbnb lists the historic schoolhouse for rent for only $130 a night.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 99.1

New York DOT Looking To Hire 66 Capital Region Workers

There is high demand for dump truck drivers, plow truck drivers and mechanics. The New York State Department of Transportation is looking to fill sixty-six positions with some of them starting within two weeks of being hired. Other jobs include plowing and snow removal during the winter months. The New...
Snyder, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Do You Dare Enter Snyder’s Tavern-Ulster County, New York

Take a drive around New York state and you expect to find challenging hiking, spectacular waterfalls and majestic mountains. What about those unexpected and sometimes unexplained discoveries? Stumble upon Snyder's Tavern and you will be asking yourself, should I go inside or should I get the heck out of here?
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

These are the 25 Funniest Memes About Living In Upstate New York

Living in Upstate New York is so unique. Sure there are a lot of stereotypes about living in Upstate New York, but you know most of them are based on some nugget of truth. Like how traffic always sucks on Hoosick Street, A late-night Stewarts ice cream run is a necessity and we like to argue about where Upstate New York starts and ends.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

For Some New Yorkers, Rent is Due-In October

Did you lose your job due to the pandemic? Are you struggling to find appropriate work in the Capital Region so that you can live, eat and pay the rent? On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have given you more time to get on your feet by extending the eviction moratorium until October 3, 2021. According to the Times Union, the ban announced Tuesday could help keep over 3 million in their homes.
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

Albany Lou Talks Big Bag And More With DJ Supreme At Hot 991

We’re back with another Capital Region Playlist Interview. I love talking to some of the influencers and artists making moves around the Capital Region. We had to take a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, but we are back Sundays 7p - 8p. Listen live on the Hot 991 App for the Hottest artist from the Capital Region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy