Would You Like To Roast Governor Cuomo?

This historic one-room schoolhouse that was basically left to rot was lovingly restored and turned into an Airbnb rental that is absolutely bursting with charm. The schoolhouse was originally built in 1850 and served the children of Greenwich, New York near Saratoga for years before being left to the elements. That's when the Tefft family chopped it up and had the idea to turn it into an Airbnb rental that would retain as much of the country schoolhouse charm as they could. Looking at the pictures below, it's obvious they succeeded. Airbnb lists the historic schoolhouse for rent for only $130 a night.