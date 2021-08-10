Cancel
Christina Applegate reveals she’s been diagnosed with MS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress revealed the recent diagnosis in a pair Twitter posts early Tuesday. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” Applegate wrote. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”

Christina Applegate
