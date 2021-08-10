Cancel
Lafayette, LA

UL Lafayette used $2.7 million in federal COVID relief funding to erase student debt

By KATIE GAGLIANO
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Louisiana at Lafayette used $2.7 million it received in federal funding related to the coronavirus pandemic to erase student debt. The university announced Tuesday it used a portion of its $17.7 million institutional use allocation from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund’s third round of payouts to erase some student debt for 1,175 students. The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March.

