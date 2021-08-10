Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.