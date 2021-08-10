Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Wendy’s offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches for 2 days only

By Nexstar Media Wire
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEXSTAR) – Wendy’s is hoping a free breakfast sandwich will take the fright out of Friday the 13th. On Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, participating Wendy’s restaurants will be offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches, no purchase necessary. Customers can choose from the Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant or the Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant. The chain’s only other croissant sandwich — the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant — is excluded from the offer.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Sandwich#Sandwiches#Breakfasts#Food Drink#Sausage#The Bacon Egg#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Burgers at This Popular Chain Will Get More Expensive Soon, Executives Say

The post-pandemic recovery currently underway in the quick-service industry is burdened with inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—bumps in the road which have led to price increases at some of our favorite restaurant chains. At Chipotle, you'll now spend about 30 to 40 cents more on a burrito. The price of your favorite comfort food at Cracker Barrel has gone up 4%. And the menu items at Texas Roadhouse have been incrementally getting more expensive since 2020—with another increase likely to take place in October.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that is renowned for its incredibly mighty burgers, crazy advertising campaigns, and uncanny ability to enrage its rivals with constant jokes and jibes. In fact, according to Forbes, the company that has been flipping huge chunks of meat since 1954 has been involved in "Burger Wars" with its biggest competitor, McDonald's, since the 1970s.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Is Testing a Rare New Premium Item, Customers Say

Remember how Arby's discontinued a cornucopia of menu items in recent months and didn't tell anyone? Their latest menu addition (or test rather) seems to be as much of a secretive affair as when they quietly cut the ham and salami from their menu. Luckily, it looks like the brand...
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Tests New Menu Item for a Limited Time

McDonald's is adding a twist to the classic Quarter Pounder burger. The beloved fast-food chain has officially added the Maple BBQ & Bacon Quarter Pounder to the menu. The burger follows the March 2021 introduction of the Western BBQ Quarter Pounder, which launched in Canada as a limited-time menu item and was described by the chain as "hot, juicy, Tasty and smoky!"
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Launched These New Tacos

Taco Bell is known for having a dynamic menu. The chain regularly adds new items, removes and replaces older ones, and continues to bring back past favorites. For example, the company recently brought back the super popular Nacho Fries. On the other hand, Mexican Pizza seems to have gotten the boot permanently, at least for the time being.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Saweetie McDonald’s meal?

2021 is the year of celebrity McDonald's collaborations. Saweetie joins the list of many celebrities who have partnered with the fast food chain in creating unique meals. Saweetie's meal comes with many of McDonald's signature items. Her meal will include:. A Big Mac. 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets. Medium World Famous Fries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy