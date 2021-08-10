T4i and Spacety Luxembourg Sign an MoU to Seal Their Intended Collaborations on Electric Propulsion
T4i and Spacety Luxembourg have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set the framework for several intended collaborations regarding Electric Propulsion and flight opportunities. T4i (Technology for Propulsion and Innovation) is an Italian rocket company, specialized in innovative in-space and access-to-space propulsion systems, tailored for small and micro satellites,...spaceref.com
