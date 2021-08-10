Fisher Space Pen Inducted into Space Foundation's 2021 Space Technology Hall of Fame
Fisher Space Pen Co., makers of the iconic ‘Astronaut Space Pen,’ will be inducted into Space Foundation’s 2021 Space Technology Hall of FameÒ at a private ceremony on Thursday, August 26, 2021, the last day of the 36th Space Symposium, to be held August 23-26, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Fisher Space Pen Co. will be inducted as an organization, and Paul C. Fisher, founder of the company and inventor of the revolutionary Fisher Space Pen, will be inducted posthumously as an individual. Members of the Fisher family, who run the company, will be in attendance to receive the honor. Space Foundation is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to education, information, and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries that define the global space ecosystem.www.spaceref.com
