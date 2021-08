The source told how the module "Science" was rescued after launching into orbit. The source told who and how saved the "Science" module after it was put into orbit. MOSCOW, August 14 - RIA Novosti. Mass failures of the systems of the Nauka module, which arose after it was put into low-earth orbit and threatened a serious emergency, were eliminated thanks to the continuous work of ground specialists for eight days, the revision of the module's flight task and the creation of an emergency working group of the best experts in the industry, RIA told RIA News source in the rocket and space industry.