Direct Broadcast Reception simplified by Pinkmatter Solutions

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Pinkmatter Solutions is simplifying Direct Broadcast reception of multiple missions at a single location. The FarEarth Direct Broadcast software can be integrated with most antennas and demodulators. The software assists with compliance by creating automatic reports. The moving window sets the system apart as it displays the imagery in near-real time.

