You’ve probably heard of React JS already, but in case you somehow missed it, here is a chance to fill in your gaps on this popular JavaScript library. React-based web applications are associated with greater safety, interactivity and increased performance while using complex user interfaces (UI) from isolated code snippets. It’s not too difficult to find resources online as they are abundant. Make sure you trust established sources like the official tutorial guide of React JS, which gives practical examples, and you can learn how to efficiently use ReactJS (also React.js) by coding directly.