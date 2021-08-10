Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

PROBLEM SOLVED: An Uber Problem With Uber

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarrick C. thinks he’s going to pay $20 for a ride in Los Angeles. But Uber charges him $98 instead. What’s going on?. Q: Uber is charging me $98 for a ride in Los Angeles. But I only agreed to pay $20 for it. The system kept glitching when I was on the app. I denied all of the high offers and took the lowest. They also canceled two drivers who were under $20. Can you help me get a $78 refund, please? — Darrick C., Inglewood, Calif.

thepostnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Cars#Ellilott Org#Elliott Advocacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Safetysimpleflying.com

13 Year Old Boy Duct Taped To Seat On American Airlines Flight

A teenager flying American Airlines ended up duct-taped to his seat after getting into an altercation with his mum. The boy had allegedly been trying to kick the window out of the A321 they were traveling on. The flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu, leading to a four-hour delay for passengers.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

Spirit Airlines Seems To Have Resolved Its Issues

Spirit Airlines, beset for the better part of the last two weeks with the perfect storm of technology issues, weather challenges and staffing shortages, looks like it turned a corner on Tuesday. Spirit had to cancel just 16 flights on Tuesday according to CNBC – just two percent its scheduled...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy