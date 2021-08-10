Get to know you Q&A: Drew Olson

Drew Olson returned to his alma mater as Head Women’s Basketball coach prior to the 2006-07 season. Over 15 seasons leading the Bulldogs, Olson has posted an overall record of 407-107. Among the highlights, Olson guided Concordia to an NAIA Division II national championship in 2019 as one of 13 national tournament appearances. His resume also includes 12 total GPAC titles. In this Q&A, Olson discussed his coaching influences, favorite aspects of the profession and a whole lot more.