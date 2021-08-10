The top 30 college baseball programs during the the most recent five seasons, No. 11 through 20

Three years ago, I wrote an article that ranked college baseball programs based on how they did during the ten-year period of 2009 to 2018. During that period, Mississippi State was ranked the 16th best college baseball program. Now that the 2021 college baseball program has come to a close, it is time to do another update. But instead of doing it for 10 years, I have decided to only include the last five full seasons. In my opinion, that gives a more accurate indication of where college baseball programs really rank among all of the programs.