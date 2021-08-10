Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Max Richter, 'Flowers Of Herself'

By Tom Huizenga
knpr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Richter's new release is anchored by his arresting 33-minute ballet Exiles, but the "filler" on the album is well worth considering. Along with older pieces Richter successfully retools for full symphony orchestra is a previously unreleased outtake from his earlier ballet, Woolf Works, inspired by the writing of Virginia Woolf. "Flowers of Herself" is a sparkling workout for orchestra, a soundtrack of sorts for the opening of Mrs. Dalloway. The day awakes to the tolling of Big Ben in tubular bells, slowly giving way to a bustling street scene with pulsating winds and intertwining rhythms, depicting Woolf's "carriages, motor cars, omnibuses, vans, sandwich men shuffling and swinging." But within this orchestral hubbub Richter weaves his signature wistful melodies, reflecting the unease of Woolf's main character. One of his most intricate and attractive orchestral pieces, "Flowers" receives an outstanding performance by the young musicians of the Baltic Sea Philharmonic led by Kristjan Järvi.

knpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Richter
Person
Virginia Woolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musictalkhouse.com

Max Richter Talks with Perfume Genius on the Talkhouse Podcast

On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast, we’ve got a great conversation between two guys who don’t necessarily have a ton in common musically, but who approach creativity in similar ways—and who happen to be great fans of each other’s work: Mike Hadreas of Perfume Genius, and composer-performer-multi-hyphenate Max Richter. Hadreas, whom...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson discuss the inspirations behind new album ‘Refuge’

Old friends and frequent collaborators Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson have just released Refuge, a gorgeous album that is unlike any either have made before. Created during 2020 lockdown, it's a seamless, hour-long trip that features appearances by Mary Lattimore on harp, Nicole Lawrence on pedal steel, Tyler Cash on piano, Todd Dahlhoff on bass, Vetiver’s Jeremy Harris on synthesizer and additional production, and David Ralicke on brass and woodwind. Refuge falls under the ambient umbrella -- they call it "new age" which is reinforced by its very Windham Hill cover art -- but it is also a compelling listen and you can check the whole thing out below.
Musicknpr

Joshua Redman, 'Facts'

Facts, it can often seem nowadays, aren't what they used to be. That probably wasn't part of the rationale when tenor saxophonist Joshua Redman applied that title to this tune, recorded during the sessions for his excellent 2018 album Still Dreaming. And yet the idea of several fragmentary points of view is born out in the way that Redman's angular melody entwines with a countermelody by Ron Miles on cornet, as bassist Scott Colley and drummer Brian Blade percolate the groove. The song, which fully captivates without an improvised solo, appears on the forthcoming Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America's Musicians' Emergency Fund, alongside tracks by Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock and Cécile McLorin Salvant. In that sense, Redman's outtake fulfilled its noblest purpose — and if that isn't quite a fact, it should hold up as truth.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Bob Dylan's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model

An acclaimed folksinger, songwriter, author, artist, and activist, Bob Dylan is easily one of the brightest stars in the history of entertainment. With multiple Grammy Awards, Golden Globes, an Oscar, and even the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature under his belt, it's hard to overstate his influence on the world of music and pop culture.
MusicTelegraph

Van Morrison, Hampton Court Palace, review: a sublime show without a hint of covidiocy

Twas a marvellous night for a moondance. Sir Van Morrison has spent much of the last 18 months angrily campaigning against Covid restrictions on live music, but he could have no complaints about his return to Hampton Court Palace for a delayed festival season. A crescent moon hung over Henry VIII’s ancient turrets on a warm summer night as the notoriously grumpy troubadour found his happy spot.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Rihanna almost played herself in 'Annette'

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Rihanna nearly had a role opposite a puppet in the movie musical 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that hit theatres on Friday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Director Leos Carax told a news outlet that there was a small role...
Musicsportswar.com

Jessye Norman and Joan Sutherland say 'What?' Can't repeat Maria Callas

Some days are great. Some are like this. -Hughie Thomasson for no reason ** -- Riverguy 08/13/2021 11:57AM. Pfffft! Serious?? DonHo of course! DonHo the percussionist is also an -- DonHo-kieHi 08/13/2021 10:49AM. Fogelberg did a concert at VT when I was there, so I vote for him. ** --...
Musicknpr

Big Thief, 'Little Things'

Much of Big Thief's magic comes from the band members' inimitable ability to really hear and speak to each other in the midst of their songcraft — what NPR Music contributor Ben Naddaff-Hafrey once called "the unparalleled togetherness of their playing." In "Little Things," one of two new songs that mark the band's first new material since its two stunning albums from 2019 (and a single pulled from the outtakes), that togetherness creates a trick of gravity, a song that's propulsive yet weightless. Over a magnetic, evolving beat, Adrianne Lenker's pining address to a lover morphs into a churning, wordless outro, a testament to the way love can knock us out of orbit, then spin us back toward each other.
Musicknpr

Ty Segall, 'Whisper'

Ty Segall's Southern California homebase is consistently sunny, but Segall revolts against routine. He's been a fearsome garage/punk one-man-band, made an all-acoustic album, and covered Hot Chocolate and Harry Nilsson. For Harmonizer, surprise-released last week, Segall teamed up with producer Cooper Crain of the ambient/electronic band Bitchin Bajas. But ambient music isn't part of Segall's palette... yet. On "Whisper," Segall mangles synthesizers until they sizzle and melt down into guitar-like lava. Combining sludgy stoner metal, electronic textures and sugary-sweet harmonies, Segall basically remakes heavy music into his own funhouse image. At the end, "Whisper" suddenly lurches into a slower gear, heading off in another direction. There's Segall, the restless captain, again searching for something new under the sun, even in the same song.
Musicsuindependent.com

Album Review: Imelda May – 11 Past The Hour

If you consider that artists are people and people change and evolve, then it shouldn’t be shocking when an artist does exactly that. As such, for whatever reason, when an artist does change their sound, you can’t help but feel that it’s a brave thing to do. Imelda May rose...
Musictheaquarian.com

On The Record: Archival Releases from Nina Simone, Plus Dallas Burrow, Son Volt, Mick Kolassa, & Kate Taylor

If you knew nothing about Nina Simone or her discography, the contents of Little Girl Blue would probably lead you to guess that it was at least her dozenth album. In fact, this newly reissued LP is her 1958 debut and she recorded its consummate, self-assured vocals and classical music-influenced piano performances when she was all of 24 years old. Not only that, but she completed the whole set in a single day.
Musicwshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Carnegie Hall Live

Carnegie Hall Live shines the spotlight on some musical child prodigies tonight, including Felix Mendelssohn, Frederic Chopin and Modest Mussorgsky. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Karlae Films Herself In The Studio For "Pockets"

Karlae, Young Stoner Life Records rapper and longtime girlfriend of prolific rapper Young Thug, has often been cast aside in the industry as a non-threatening force in the industry and a rapper largely on the sidelines. With only a very small discography amassed over two years, many wonder if her label is doing enough to support the career of the female rapper. However, Karlae took to her own YouTube channel this week to release a studio session of her song "Pockets," and it seems she's just as energetic and aggressive as her fans are.
Entertainmentallaboutjazz.com

William Parker: Mayan Space Station & Painters Winter

"Ungentrified funk": that's how William Parker characterized the music of his Mayan Space Station ensemble after a Zoom-transmitted performance—plus Q&A session— in the summer of 2020. Like Duke Ellington and Cecil Taylor—the latter whose group he played with in the 1980s—the protean Parker has become a genre unto himself. Parker's brand of funk has deep musical and cultural roots in the 1970s loft jazz scene, which thrived in the (then) as-yet-ungentrified neighborhoods of Soho and the Lower East Side. For listeners still digesting Parker's massive boxed set, the ten-CD, ten-album, ten-ensemble (!) Migration of Silence Into and Out of The Tone World —which opens with the song "Cosmic Funk," a reminder that his oeuvre encompasses multitudes of funk—here are two brand-new albums, Mayan Space Station and Painters Winter, from AUM Fidelity, that feature Parker in a trio setting. "Composition is improvisation," Parker asserted in the same question-and-answer session mentioned above; in these intimate settings, listeners can experience Parker and his collaborators composing together in real time.
News-Herald

Today is: Woodstock opens

In 1969 the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opens its doors to participants and spectators. The iconic music festival, popularly known as Woodstock was held in Bethel, New York at the 600-acre farm of farmer Max B. Yasgur. Over 400,000 people attended the festival, which is often thought to be a key moment in the anti-establishment movement that was gaining popularity in the United States.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Anna Webber: Idiom

Award winning composer, saxophonist and flautist Anna Webber is a restless innovator and musical individualist. Her ninth release as a leader, the sublime and magnificent two-disc Idiom is an ambitious project which Webber pulls off brilliantly and with elegance. Five compositions from the "Idiom" series are represented here. Four are in a sparse trio setting while "Idiom VI," which fills the entire second disc, is with a large ensemble. Another one, "Idiom II," (not included here) appeared on Webber's Clockwise (Pi, 2019).
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Love, Death, and Margot Tenenbaum – the many inspirations of Spiritfarer

To promote the physical release of Spiritfarer, we had the opportunity to sit down with Nicolas Guérin, the creative director at Thunder Lotus Games and discuss the game at length, the theme of death in all of the studio’s games, the many inspirations for the characters, and what the game has meant for people since it’s release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy