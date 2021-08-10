Max Richter, 'Flowers Of Herself'

"Ungentrified funk": that's how William Parker characterized the music of his Mayan Space Station ensemble after a Zoom-transmitted performance—plus Q&A session— in the summer of 2020. Like Duke Ellington and Cecil Taylor—the latter whose group he played with in the 1980s—the protean Parker has become a genre unto himself. Parker's brand of funk has deep musical and cultural roots in the 1970s loft jazz scene, which thrived in the (then) as-yet-ungentrified neighborhoods of Soho and the Lower East Side. For listeners still digesting Parker's massive boxed set, the ten-CD, ten-album, ten-ensemble (!) Migration of Silence Into and Out of The Tone World —which opens with the song "Cosmic Funk," a reminder that his oeuvre encompasses multitudes of funk—here are two brand-new albums, Mayan Space Station and Painters Winter, from AUM Fidelity, that feature Parker in a trio setting. "Composition is improvisation," Parker asserted in the same question-and-answer session mentioned above; in these intimate settings, listeners can experience Parker and his collaborators composing together in real time.