Marius Jonker – don’t take this personally but there are thousands of rugby fans who would be delighted if they were never to hear another word from you. Or any other Television Match Official. If the third test in Cape Town on Saturday is as stop-start constipated as last weekend’s bitty, punchy, niggly, TMO-centric match then many of us will reach for the ‘Off’ button and wonder whatever happened to the more straightforward, honest, get-on-with-it rugby we used to love and engage with, faults and all.