Competition has made for improved Jaden Walley and Bulldog teammates

The WCV football season is only a few weeks away. One of the burning questions for the Wildcats heading into 2021 is who will be the quarterback? WCV tried two different quarterbacks in 2020. Sophomore Braiden Beane and Junior Hunter Keller were the two players that battled last year. The question is if they’ll do it again this year. Beane was 18/63 for 242 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Keller was 16/34 for 154 yds and 3 INTs.