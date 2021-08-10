National Folk Festival announces final line up for 2021
SALISBURY, Md. – In just one month, the National Folk Festival will be taking over downtown Salisbury. Organizers say they are working on the final touches. “Now that the full performance schedule is available for everyone to see, we are overcome with enthusiasm, reverence, and pride knowing the scope of this year’s program represents the best of our country,” said executive director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts Lora Bottinelli.www.wmdt.com
