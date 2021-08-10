Cancel
NC House Budget Spends More On Construction, Pay Than Senate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina House Republicans have rolled out a two-year spending plan they say would put more money toward infrastructure projects and pay teachers and state employees more than what the Senate voted for in June. House GOP leaders held a Monday news conference about the plan, which wouldn’t cut income tax rates as much as what Republican senators support. The full House should approve its proposal by Thursday. That will set up negotiations between the House and Senate. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants to be involved in fashioning a final plan so he could sign it into law and not veto it.

