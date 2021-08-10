Cancel
Microsoft purchases Peer5 to improve live video streaming in Teams

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Microsoft acquired Peer5 to improve live video streaming in Microsoft Teams. Peer5 offers an Enterprise Content Delivery Networks solution that helps organizations stream content at scale. Customers will be able to continue to use Peer5 services. Microsoft announced its acquisition of Peer5 today. The move will allow Microsoft to enhance...

