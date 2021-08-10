Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

LI farmer says over 1K bees stolen from property, hive vandalized

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom, Sophia Hall
Posted by 
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Long Island farmer and beekeeper says over 1,000 honeybees were recently stolen from his property, their hive was vandalized and their Queen bee was taken.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Business
Riverhead, NY
Industry
City
Northville, NY
Riverhead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Riverhead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Worker Bee#Vandalism#Hive#Li#Homestead Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy