Printworks has just announced its comeback line-up

By Chiara Wilkinson
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months in hibernation, London’s mammoth dance music venue Printworks is back. It’s just revealed a hot new programme of 35 shows for its reopening season, with some genuinely varied line-ups of DJs and live acts. It runs from September 17 to January 1 2022, so there should hopefully be enough there to sort your weekends out for a bit.

