Printworks has just announced its comeback line-up

London club night The Hydra has announced two new events. Taking place at N18 venue The Drumsheds, The Hydra will host two parties entitled To Be and Not To Be, on November 27th and December 18th respectively. Each night will feature just short of 20 artists, with the vast majority of them playing a back-to-back set with another artist on the lineup. The first of the two-part series, To Be, will feature a solo set from Jeff Mills, as well as back-to-back sets between Daniel Avery and Mor Elian, Modeselektor and Special Request, Mala and Moritz von Oswald, alongside many more. Not To Be follows on December 18th, with Jon Hopkins playing the only solo slot of the night. He'll be joined by pairings such as Carl Craig and Moodymann, Four Tet and Floating Points, and Joy Orbison and Mount Kimbie. For more information on either of these nights, head to the event pages below.