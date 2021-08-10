Cancel
How Your Phone REALLY Spies On You

cheddar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fear that our phones and apps are listening to us has taken prominence among privacy security concerns. How else do we receive ads for products we were just chatting about with a friend? But it isn’t the listening that concerns most privacy experts, it’s the talking. The information our phones communicate about us to advertisers is gathered not just by our behavior, but by the behaviors of our closest companions.

