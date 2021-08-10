Richland County Health Department Continues COVID Vaccine Clinics; Adds Pfizer
The Richland County Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, and will offer a limited stock of Pfizer brand vaccine. The Health Department carries Moderna 2-dose and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) 1-dose COVID-19 vaccine, offered at walk-in clinics on Tuesdays from 12:30-3 p.m. without appointment. Starting on Aug. 10, a limited number of Pfizer vaccines will be available.www.roundupweb.com
