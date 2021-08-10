Hudson Valley Supermarket Ditches ‘Sell By’ Date: Is That Legal?
A popular supermarket chain has quietly eliminated the "sell by" date on their ground beef. This week I stopped into a local supermarket to grab some meat for a lasagna that I was cooking up and was surprised by what I discovered. Usually, I do the bulk of my shopping at Stop & Shop. However, for the rest of the week I'll find myself at Price Chopper, Hannaford, Adams and ShopRite filling in those last-minute or specialty items that I need for meals.wrrv.com
